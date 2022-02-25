The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $50.72 on Friday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.