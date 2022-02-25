The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

