The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 89.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

