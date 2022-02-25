Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 2,493,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. The stock has a market cap of $731.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

