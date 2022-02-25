Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 2,493,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. The stock has a market cap of $731.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.
About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
