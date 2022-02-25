TheStreet Downgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to D+

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.15.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 139.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
