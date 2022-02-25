TheStreet Lowers Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to C+

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chase has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chase by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.