Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

NYSE TRI opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

