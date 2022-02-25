Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $180.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

