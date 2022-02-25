Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.61 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

