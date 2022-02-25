Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 28,875 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $392.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

