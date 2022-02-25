Tia Sherringham Sells 1,604 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

