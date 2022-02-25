Tigress Financial Boosts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $205.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. 25,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

