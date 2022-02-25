Timothy R. Wright Sells 61,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,156. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.