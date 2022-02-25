Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 16.4% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $358,093.31 and $7.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

