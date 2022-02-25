Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 258,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.