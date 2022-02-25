TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,786,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,564. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TJX Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

