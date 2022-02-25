TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 4.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 69,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

