TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.