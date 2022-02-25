Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Toast has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4,086.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toast by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

