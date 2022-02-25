Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 13,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,446,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Toast alerts:

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.