Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

