TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

