Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 447 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

