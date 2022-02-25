Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 83 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $382.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

