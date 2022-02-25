Toroso Investments LLC Buys 706 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.30, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.