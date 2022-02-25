Toroso Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.