Toroso Investments LLC Invests $270,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $90.01 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

