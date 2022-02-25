Toroso Investments LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $7,940,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 298,850 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

