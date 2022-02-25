Traders Buy High Volume of Associated Banc Call Options (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,624% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. 43,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

