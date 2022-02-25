Traders Buy High Volume of Associated Banc Call Options (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,624% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ASB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. 43,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
