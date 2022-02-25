Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 206 call options.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Gaia has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.