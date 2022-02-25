Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 206 call options.
GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Gaia has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
