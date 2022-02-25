TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

