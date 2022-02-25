Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $72.29

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.29, but opened at $75.38. Transcat shares last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Transcat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

