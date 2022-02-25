TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.
In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
