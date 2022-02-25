TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 475.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

