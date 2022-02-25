Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.