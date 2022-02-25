TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 165,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

