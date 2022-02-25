TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $43.35. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 2,031 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. State Street Corp raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $8,103,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $7,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.