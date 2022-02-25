Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perfomr rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$818.58 million and a P/E ratio of -38.21. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.01.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

