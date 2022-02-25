Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CEO Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trilogy Metals stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 7,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,841. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
TMQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
