Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CEO Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trilogy Metals stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 7,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,841. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

TMQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

