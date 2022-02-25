Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Tony Serafino Giardini Acquires 50,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

TSE TMQ traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$176.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.