TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.73% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

