Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 13.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

