TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 7,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

