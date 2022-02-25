Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

