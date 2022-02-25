Truist Financial Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE RSKD opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.