Truist Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of MTDR opened at $46.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 81,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
