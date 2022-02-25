Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,976 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NOMD opened at $24.24 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.