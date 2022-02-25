Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

