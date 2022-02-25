Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $368,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

