Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $406,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $271.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average is $306.50. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

