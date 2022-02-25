Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,759 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $6,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

